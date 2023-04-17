Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato has united with members of Every Time I Die for blistering new project Better Lovers - listen to first single 30 Under 13

Better Lovers, the exciting new project formed by former The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato, ex-Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and Stephen Micciche, and heavyweight metal producer/Fit For An Autopsy guitarist Will Putney, have unleashed their debut single, 30 Under 13.

The track, the kind of scything, lairy slab of noise you'd expect from alumni of this merit, is the first piece of music from the project, with more expected to come later this year via SharpTone Records.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explains Buckley, who, along with Goose and Micciche, left Every Time I Die behind when the band imploded last year. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

“Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time,” says Puciato. “Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise, there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

“It’s a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers," adds Putney, who worked on a number of Every Time I Die's recent records. "I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us.”

The band are expected to announce tourdates soon. Watch the Eric Richter-directed video for 30 Under 13 below.