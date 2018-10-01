Beth Hart announces live Royal Albert Hall package

Beth Hart has announced that she’ll release a new live package next month.

It’s titled Live At The Royal Albert Hall and was recorded at the iconic London venue in May this year during Hart’s sold out performance in the city.

It’ll launch on November 30 on Blu-ray, DVD, 2CD, 3LP and on digital platforms via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group.

A statement on Live At The Royal Albert Hall reads: “Beth Hart makes one hell of an entrance. It’s May 4th, 2018, and the Royal Albert Hall is in blackout. As a sell-out crowd holds its breath in the darkness, a lone figure appears from the shadows and purrs the opening line of As Long As I Have A Song in that unmistakable burnt-honey voice.

“Taking her time, followed by the spotlight, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter picks her way between the aisles of this iconic London venue, delivering the languid jazz vocal entirely acapella, while shaking the outstretched hands of fans who can’t quite believe what they’re witnessing.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer for the package has been released which can be watched below.

Beth Hart - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

1. As Long As I Have A Song

2. For My Friends

3. Lifts You Up

4. Close To My Fire

5. Bang Bang Boom Boom

6. Good As It Gets

7. Spirit Of God

8. Baddest Blues

9. Sister Heroine

10. Baby Shot Me Down

11. Waterfalls

12. Your Heart Is As Black As Night

13. Saved

14. The Ugliest House On The Block

15. Spiders In My Bed

16. Take It Easy On Me

17. Leave The Light On

18. Mama This One's For You

19. My California

20. Trouble

21. Love Is A Lie

22. Picture In A Frame

23. Caught Out In The Rain