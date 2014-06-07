Benante misses more Anthrax shows

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is to miss another run of shows after reporting his hand problem from last year has not completely healed.

He’s been replaced once again by Jon Dette on the first section of their current European tour, although he hopes to be back before the schedule is completed.

Benante played two US shows with Anthrax last month, and says he discovered then that he hadn’t fully recovered from surgery on his hand in 2013.

He reports: “I realised I’m not just quite there yet, especially for the schedule Anthrax has on these dates. I’m hoping to join the tour for the last couple of weeks – but until then we all appreciate that Jon can sit in for me.”

He was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome and underwent surgery last August. He said at the time: “Surgeon fixed my hand. Nothing broken.”

Dette has covered for Benante on a number of occasions in recent years. In February 2013 he’d been hired to appear on the band’s Australian tour and wound up pulling double-duties after Slayer fired Dave Lombardo and couldn’t find anyone else to fill in at short notice.

Anthrax play two sets this year’s Sonisphere festival at Knebworth – a standard set, plus a performance of classic album Among The Living in full. They’ll also deliver two warm-up shows on July 1 at the Limelight, Belfast, and July 2 at the Academy, Dublin.