Belladonna could have sung 'easy' Bush-era songs

Joey Belladonna says he could comfortably have handled the vocals on the Anthrax albums that featured John Bush.

The frontman was sacked by the band in 1992 and previously said they replaced him with Bush as they were chasing a more 90s-style vocalist. Belladonna then returned in 2010 when Bush’s second spell came to an end and he says it “sucks” to think of the albums he missed performing on.

Belladonna tells the Mike James Rock Show: “It sucks just to think all those years went by that I didn’t really have a chance to do anything. I could have sang on any of those records.

“I could have easily sang that regardless, no bones. It would have been easy to sing. It’s just I think they were chasing some other idea. I always say that, whether they disagree. I don’t think there was any reason to move. But you know what, we’re here now.”

Anthrax release their 11th album For All Kings on on February 26, 2016. Mainman Scott Ian said this month that they were never going to pull out of their European tour with Anthrax after other bands opted to go home in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.