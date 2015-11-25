Behemoth trail live vinyl release

Behemoth have revealed a trailer for their upcoming Live At The BBC vinyl release.

It’s to be launched on December 14, featuring artwork by BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter, who presented the Maida Vale session when it was broadcast in December last year.

The band say: “This unique record is Behemoth’s first live BBC recording. It’s an absolutely special one. This is the first Behemoth issue which, besides the vinyl LP, includes a CD with the same material.”

Live At The BBC is available for pre-order now in standard LP/CD edition plus limited-edition baltic amber, scorched temple and black vinyl. Behemoth play next year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival.

Tracklist