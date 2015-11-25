Trending

Behemoth trail live vinyl release

View promo for 4-track BBC session

Behemoth have revealed a trailer for their upcoming Live At The BBC vinyl release.

It’s to be launched on December 14, featuring artwork by BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter, who presented the Maida Vale session when it was broadcast in December last year.

The band say: “This unique record is Behemoth’s first live BBC recording. It’s an absolutely special one. This is the first Behemoth issue which, besides the vinyl LP, includes a CD with the same material.”

Live At The BBC is available for pre-order now in standard LP/CD edition plus limited-edition baltic amber, scorched temple and black vinyl. Behemoth play next year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival.

Tracklist

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  3. Chant For Eschaton 2000
  4. O Father O Satan O Sun!
