Beatles showcase solo material

A four-song EP containing a track from each of the Fab Four has been launched free for a limited time on iTunes.

The compilation titled 4: John Paul George Ringo features Love by John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band, Call Me Back Again by Wings, Let It Down by George Harrison and Walk With You by Ringo Starr.

The iTunes-only release states: “The members of the Beatles combined forces as a famously and indelibly fab quartet who forever changed the face of pop culture. After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, each member pursued inimitable, electrifying solo careers that are remarkable in the own right.

“Explore their solo releases – including a number of albums mastered for iTunes.”

The giveaway comes after the technology giant were slammed for delivering U2’s Songs of Innocence free to 500 million iTunes users. Apple were then forced to release an online tool which removed the album from users’ accounts.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Liverpool is showing a life-size sculpture of Eleanor Rigby – created from £1m worth of shredded bank notes.

The artwork based on the character from the Beatles’ 1966 hit was created by Liverpool-born sculptor Leonard Brown and is made up of old £5, £10 and £20 notes supplied by the Bank of England.

Brown tells the Liverpool Echo: “The sculpture serves to show people that money isn’t the only way to make you happy, or indeed ‘buy you love’ and we should all be thankful for what we have. There are people in every town and city like Eleanor Rigby who live a lonely life, and whose only worldly goods are kept in the bags that they carry.”