Beartooth go In Between

The Ohio post-hardcore crew Beartooth have just dropped a new video for In Between, taken from last year’s debut album Disgusting.

The comes ahead of Beartooth’s world tour that includes Slam Dunk, Download and the whole of the Vans Warped Tour. UK dates below.

18/5/15: The Bowery District, Reading 19/5/15: The Anvil, Bournemouth 20/5/15: The Roadmender, Northampton 21/5/15: The Brickyard, Carlisle 22/5/15: Studio 24, Edinburgh (Holyrood) 23/5/15: Slam Dunk Festival North, Leeds 24/5/15: Slam Dunk Festival South, Hatfield 25/5/15: Slam Dunk Festival Midland, Wolverhampton 12/6/15: Download Festival, Donington Park

Beartooth have also been nominated for Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods. You can cast your votes here!