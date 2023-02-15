Beabadoobee's Glue Song is the cutest love song you'll hear all year

Beabadoobee has shared Glue Song as her first new release since last year's UK Top 10 album Beatopia, and it's the cutest love song you'll hear all year.

Written about her relationship with boyfriend Jake Erland, who shot the song's video while the pair were on holiday visiting the singer's family in the Philippines, Glue Song is described by the London-based singer/songwriter as “my favourite love song I’ve written so far.”



“I've never known someone like you,” runs the opening verse. “Tangled in love stuck by you / From the glue / Don't forget to kiss me / Or else you'll have to miss me.”

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” the singer, real name Beatrice Laus, said in a statement. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me … a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy.

“I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love,” she continued. “We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob [Bugden] in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal, and I went to my hometown in Iloilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Watch the video for Glue Song below: