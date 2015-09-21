B.B. King Boulevard opens in Memphis

A street in B.B. King’s home town has been renamed in honour of the late blues icon.

A two-mile stretch of Third Street in Memphis, Tennessee, has been named B.B. King Boulevard. The switch came on September 16, which would have been King’s 90th birthday.

Joellyn Sullivan, owner of Silky O’Sullivan’s on the corner of B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street, tells WMC Action News: “You don’t just hear the blues, you feel the blues and Memphis music.”

King’s goddaughter, Ruby Wilson, adds: “He made history by going around the world singing and performing and making people happy. I am really appreciative of him doing that because he made me happy.”

Google Maps have already updated their database to include the new name.

This month, an aide to King sued three of the musician’s daughters after the drama that surrounded his death in May.