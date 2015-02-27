Battle Beast split with Kabanen

Battle Beast have split with guitarist Anton Kabanen, they’ve announced.

The band report the move is a result of “musical disagreements and various other unsolvable issues.”

They say in a statement: “After long and heavy consideration, Battle Beast has decided to go their separate ways with Anton Kabanen.

“Kabanen has stated he will continue making music with other projects. The band will not be giving interviews concerning the topic.

“It’s a sad day for everybody involved. Battle Beast wishes Anton all the best in his future projects.”

The guitarist tells Rumba magazine: “This has been brewing for quite some time. I didn’t want to leave. The initiative came from the rest of the band – and now I am forced to leave.

“The Battle Beast company owns the name, not me. There were five guys against me in this company. There was nothing I could do.”

The Finish outfit’s third album Unholy Saviour last month and have lined up a six-date tour in their homeland starting on March 6. They’ll then play two shows in Russia before embarking on a road trip across mainland Europe.

The concerts are set to go ahead with a temporary replacement for Kabanen, who’ll be named in due course.