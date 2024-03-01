"It’s going to be a very unique night of music and storytelling": Barrett Martin lines up UK tour with Duke Garwood to celebrate the release of his new Screaming Trees memoir

Former Screaming Trees and Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin is pairing up with London singer/songwriter Barrett Martin for a short run of UK shows to celebrate the release of his memoir The Screaming Trees, The Greatest Band That Wasn’t.



Subtitled The Story Of The Roughest,Toughest, Most Hell-Raising Band To Ever Come Out Of The Pacific Northwest, and described as "like a Greek comedy or tragedy, depending on your viewpoint", Martin's recollections of his time with the notoriously fractious Screaming Trees was published by Sunyata Books in November last year. Now the drummer will be sharing stories from the book, and performing songs by his former band alongside Garwood on what he promises will be "a very unique night of music and storytelling."



Elaborating upon what's in store for those attending the May dates, Martin reveals "Duke and I will open with a set of music from his songs, some Screaming Trees songs, and some Mark Lanegan songs. I’ll be playing upright bass and vibes with Duke. Then I’ll do my one man show with storytelling from my books, film clips from my VEVO world music series, and I’ll also be playing a variety of instruments as part of the soundtrack to the films."

The duo will perform at:

May 03: London Bush Hall

May 04: Bristol Lantern Hall

May 05: Nottingham Metronome

May 07: Manchester Band On The Wall

Tickets for the shows are available here.