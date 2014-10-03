Barnes offers free single download

Jimmy Barnes is offering a free download of his single Lay Down Your Guns, taken from his anniversary album Hindsight.

Get your copy in exchange for your email address.

The track features The Living End, and it’s one of 15 recordings that sees the former Cold Chisel frontman revisiting material from throughout his career. Other guests include Joe Bonamassa, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Diesel.

Barnes recently said of the record: “I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do. I’m working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”

Hindsight is released via Provogue Records on October 27. A video for Stone Cold, featuring Bonamassa, was launched earlier this week.

