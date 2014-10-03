Barnes offers free single download

Jimmy Barnes is offering a free download of his single Lay Down Your Guns, taken from his anniversary album Hindsight.
Get your copy in exchange for your email address.
The track features The Living End, and it’s one of 15 recordings that sees the former Cold Chisel frontman revisiting material from throughout his career. Other guests include Joe Bonamassa, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Diesel.
Barnes recently said of the record: “I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do. I’m working with them because I’m learning from them. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”
Hindsight is released via Provogue Records on October 27. A video for Stone Cold, featuring Bonamassa, was launched earlier this week.
Tracklist
Lay Down Your Guns – with The Living End
Time Will Tell – with The Baby Animals
Ride The Night Away – with Little Steven
Stand Up – with Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates
I’d Die To Be With You – with Diesel
Stone Cold – with Joe Bonamassa and Tina Arena
Working Class Man – with Jonathan Cain and Ian Moss
Going Down Alone – with Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain
Love And Hate – with Shihad
No Second Prize
I’d Rather Be Blind – with Jon Stevens
When Your Love Is Gone
The Other Kind
Walk On – with David Campbell
Still On Your Side – with Bernard Fanning