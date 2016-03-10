Trending

Band Of Skulls reveal By Default details

By Louder  

Blues rockers Band Of Skulls will release 4th album in May – plus hear stream of new track Killer

Band Of Skulls have confirmed their fourth album will be released in May.

The Southampton blues rock three-piece will issue By Default on May 27 via BMG. The follow-up to 2014’s Himalayan is produced by Pixies collaborator Gil Norton and was recorded at Rockfield Studios.

They’ve also made the track Killer available to stream.

Guitarist Russell Marsden says: “It’s definitely a new era. The first three records were like a trilogy, a piece of work in of themselves.

“We wanted to do those things, and we did them all. We took a breath, took a look at what we’d done, and started from scratch again.”

By Default is available to pre-order now via iTunes and Amazon.

BAND OF SKULLS BY DEFAULT TRACKLIST

  1. Black Magic
  2. Back Of Beyond
  3. Killer
  4. Bodies
  5. Tropical Disease
  6. So Good
  7. This Is My Fix
  8. Little Momma
  9. Embers
  10. In Love By Default
  11. Singing
  12. Something

BAND OF SKULLS UK TOUR DATES 2016

Apr 28: Guildford Boiler Room
Apr 29: Stoke Sugarmill
Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds
May 01: Glasgow Stag & Dagger
May 20: Brighton The Great Escape
May 28: Liverpool Soundcity
Jun 04: Cardiff City Stadium (with Stereophonics & The Vaccines)