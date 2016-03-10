Band Of Skulls reveal By Default details

Band Of Skulls have confirmed their fourth album will be released in May.
The Southampton blues rock three-piece will issue By Default on May 27 via BMG. The follow-up to 2014’s Himalayan is produced by Pixies collaborator Gil Norton and was recorded at Rockfield Studios.
They’ve also made the track Killer available to stream.
Guitarist Russell Marsden says: “It’s definitely a new era. The first three records were like a trilogy, a piece of work in of themselves.
“We wanted to do those things, and we did them all. We took a breath, took a look at what we’d done, and started from scratch again.”
By Default is available to pre-order now via iTunes and Amazon.
BAND OF SKULLS BY DEFAULT TRACKLIST
- Black Magic
- Back Of Beyond
- Killer
- Bodies
- Tropical Disease
- So Good
- This Is My Fix
- Little Momma
- Embers
- In Love By Default
- Singing
- Something
BAND OF SKULLS UK TOUR DATES 2016
Apr 28: Guildford Boiler Room
Apr 29: Stoke Sugarmill
Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds
May 01: Glasgow Stag & Dagger
May 20: Brighton The Great Escape
May 28: Liverpool Soundcity
Jun 04: Cardiff City Stadium (with Stereophonics & The Vaccines)