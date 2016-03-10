Band Of Skulls reveal By Default details

Band Of Skulls have confirmed their fourth album will be released in May.

The Southampton blues rock three-piece will issue By Default on May 27 via BMG. The follow-up to 2014’s Himalayan is produced by Pixies collaborator Gil Norton and was recorded at Rockfield Studios.

They’ve also made the track Killer available to stream.

Guitarist Russell Marsden says: “It’s definitely a new era. The first three records were like a trilogy, a piece of work in of themselves.

“We wanted to do those things, and we did them all. We took a breath, took a look at what we’d done, and started from scratch again.”

By Default is available to pre-order now via iTunes and Amazon.

BAND OF SKULLS BY DEFAULT TRACKLIST

Black Magic Back Of Beyond Killer Bodies Tropical Disease So Good This Is My Fix Little Momma Embers In Love By Default Singing Something

Apr 28: Guildford Boiler Room

Apr 29: Stoke Sugarmill

Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds

May 01: Glasgow Stag & Dagger

May 20: Brighton The Great Escape

May 28: Liverpool Soundcity

Jun 04: Cardiff City Stadium (with Stereophonics & The Vaccines)