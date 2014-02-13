Band Members Post Depressing Royalty Cheques

Ever wondered what kind of money some of metal’s biggest and most respected names can rake in? You might not want to after this.

A blog has been put online listing some rather depressing royalty cheques collected by some relatively heavyweight names from metal and beyond.

The images shine a light on the harsh reality faces by bands trying to make a living through their music and reemphasises the need for fans to get their asses to shows and buy merch if they’re prone to a cheeky bit of illegal downloading.

Trivium: $1.31. Posted by Matt Heafy. As in the Matt Heafy whose band co-headlined Brixton last week. Oh dear.

Darkest Hour: $0.01. Yes, someone really did go to the effort of posting the melodic death metal mainstays a royalty cheque for 1 cent. We kinda assume that that amount was rounded up, too.

Isis: $0.03. Well, they’ve nabbed themselves three times the amount that Darkest Hour got, so they have to be grateful for that, we guess…

