Goth legends Balaam And The Angel release first new song in three decades

By
( )
published

Balaam And The Angel's Forces Of Evil EP celebrates the 40th anniversary of ttheir first release World Of Light

Balaam &amp; The Angel
(Image credit: Darklands Recordings)

Black country goth legends Balaam And The Angel have released their first new music in more than 30 years. Dancing Senseless comes from the band's upcoming  Forces Of Evil EP, which is scheduled for release October 25 via Darklands Recordings. 

The EP celebrates the 40th anniversary of Balaam & The Angel's debut release, 1984's World Of Light, and has its roots in those early days.

“The process of creating this collection of songs has been incredibly unique and has prompted us to revisit some previously overlooked ideas," says guitarist Jim Morris. The track Forces Of Evil had its origins way back at the start of our musical journey. 

"It was a song that we had set aside because the lyrics seemed too naïve and simplistic however fast forward four decades and we have a set of lyrics and sentiment that could not be more current and universally appropriate."

Balaam And The Angel – still made up of brothers Mark, Jim and Des Morris – have also announced a run of dates in November in support of the EP. Full dates below. 

Balaam And The Angel formed in Cannock, Staffordshire in the early 1980s, inspired by the likes of Bauhaus, The Sisters Of Mercy, Southern Death Cult and Theatre Of Hate. After a series of indie hits they signed to Virgin Records and played with the likes of Kiss, The Cult, Aerosmith and Iggy Pop. Their last studio album, Prime Time, was released in 1993. 

Forces Of Evil is available to pre-order now.

Balaam And The Angel â€œDancing Senselessâ€ (Official Video) - YouTube Balaam And The Angel â€œDancing Senselessâ€ (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Balaam And The Angel 2024 tour dates

Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly Hall
Nov 09: Reading Face Bar
Nov 14: London Islington The Garage
Nov 21: Glasgow Room 2
Nov 22: Sheffield Network
Nov 23: Hull The New Adelphi
Nov 28: Birmingham Castle And Falcon
Nov 29: Bedford Esquires

Tickets are available from the Balaam And The Angel website

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  