Goth legends Balaam And The Angel release first new song in three decades

Black country goth legends Balaam And The Angel have released their first new music in more than 30 years. Dancing Senseless comes from the band's upcoming Forces Of Evil EP, which is scheduled for release October 25 via Darklands Recordings.

The EP celebrates the 40th anniversary of Balaam & The Angel's debut release, 1984's World Of Light, and has its roots in those early days.

“The process of creating this collection of songs has been incredibly unique and has prompted us to revisit some previously overlooked ideas," says guitarist Jim Morris. The track Forces Of Evil had its origins way back at the start of our musical journey.

"It was a song that we had set aside because the lyrics seemed too naïve and simplistic however fast forward four decades and we have a set of lyrics and sentiment that could not be more current and universally appropriate."

Balaam And The Angel – still made up of brothers Mark, Jim and Des Morris – have also announced a run of dates in November in support of the EP. Full dates below.

Balaam And The Angel formed in Cannock, Staffordshire in the early 1980s, inspired by the likes of Bauhaus, The Sisters Of Mercy, Southern Death Cult and Theatre Of Hate. After a series of indie hits they signed to Virgin Records and played with the likes of Kiss, The Cult, Aerosmith and Iggy Pop. Their last studio album, Prime Time, was released in 1993.

Forces Of Evil is available to pre-order now.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Balaam And The Angel â€œDancing Senselessâ€ (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly Hall

Nov 09: Reading Face Bar

Nov 14: London Islington The Garage

Nov 21: Glasgow Room 2

Nov 22: Sheffield Network

Nov 23: Hull The New Adelphi

Nov 28: Birmingham Castle And Falcon

Nov 29: Bedford Esquires

Tickets are available from the Balaam And The Angel website.