Bad Wolves say new studio album shows their evolution

Bad Wolves say their new album will see a more focused sound from the band compared to their 2018 debut Disobey.

N.A.T.I.O.N. will be released on October 25 through Eleven Seven Music, with the band revealing I’ll Be There from the record last month and more recently launching Killing Me Slowly.

Frontman Tommy Vext reveals the new record will see the band’s sound shift slightly and has promised “a roller coaster” of emotions when it arrives.

He says: “We’ve honed it in and really delivered a more focused version of Bad Wolves’ sound. Basically, it’s like pouring steroids on everything we love about the first record to create an album that’s a roller coaster of emotional experience.”

Drummer John Boecklin adds: “N.A.T.I.O.N. is definitely a big step in the right direction – we’re still evolving. It’s only our second record and I’m very excited about it.”

Last week, it was revealed that Bad Wolves would be heading out on tour across Europe with Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch. Full details will be published on September 9, with only Helsinki and Stockholm previously revealed.

Now the Megadeathpunch.com website shows that the trio will also play in Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Cardiff.

Bad Wolves are currently on tour in the US with Papa Roach.

Bad Wolves: N.A.T.I.O.N.

1. I’ll Be There

2. No Messiah

3. Learn To Walk Again

4. Killing Me Slowly

5. Better Off This Way

6. Foe or Friend

7. Sober

8. Back In The Days

9. The Consumerist

10. Heaven So Heartless

11. Crying Game

12. LA Song