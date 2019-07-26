Listen to Bad Wolves’ vicious new single I’ll Be There

Bad Wolves have released a stream of their brand new single I’ll Be There.

The track is expected to be included on Tommy Vext and co’s second album, details of which are expected to arrive in the near future.

Speaking about their new material, guitarist Doc Coyle told Loud: “It’s diverse. There’s stuff that’s probably heavier, as or more heavy than the last record.

“We have four or five songs that are really trying to bring the beef, the shit you can throw weights around to! And then there’s some really catchy, more mainstream stuff to cover that end of it, and a lot of stuff in the middle.”

He added: “For us, it’s so great that we were able on our first album to be diverse out of the gate – have a lot of ups and downs, and have a ballad. Because that way you don’t have to kind of warm your audience up to it, they already know what to expect. So we can kind of do whatever we want.”

Bad Wolves will head out on tour with Five Finger Death Punch later this year across North America. Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods will also play on the tour.