Backstage at the final Kiss show: Only in the pyrotechnic new issue of Classic Rock

As Kiss’s official website countdown approached the zero hour, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer took to the stage for the final time, fittingly, in the band’s home town, at New York City’s fabled Madison Square Garden. And Classic Rock was there to witness it all happen. Was this really going to be the end?

We dispatched intrepid reporter Paul Brannigan to take in the sights and sounds of Kiss’s long-rumoured (threatened?) last stand, and he talked to Gene and Paul about finally hanging up their stack-heeled boots – at least, it turns out, in the physical realm. What we didn’t anticipate is what occurred at the end of the show, hinting at their next chapter. But that, as they say, will be a story for another day.

To celebrate Kiss's historic final show, we've also produced a limited edition bundle of four magazines featuring exclusive live shots of Gene, Paul, Eric and Tommy on four different covers – details below.

The final show of the final tour by rock icons Kiss finally arrived. Classic Rock was there to talk to Gene and Paul about the enormity of it all, wallow in the end-of-an-era atmosphere and, yes, rock and roll all (one final) night.

They may be firm believers in the ‘fake it until you make it’ motto, but they’re out there holding their own in the company of Guns N’ Roses, Kiss and more. No fakers here.

He fronts the UK’s most successful heavy metal band, has fenced for his country, holds a commercial pilot’s licence, released solo albums, written novels and screenplays… All this and much more in The Classic Rock Interview.

It was with third album Vagabonds Of The Western World that the boys arrived in town. This is its story.

Following its 30th anniversary, we revisit Nirvana’s third and final studio album, In Utero, and the band’s troubled, traumatic final months that surrounded it.

With his new album he’s following in the footsteps of great songwriters with the American heartland as a rich inspiration.

He’s still best known for being Duran Duran’s guitarist, but his other albums and production work reflect a rocker at heart.

24 things we’re looking forward to in 2024. Welcome back Kula Shaker and TesseracT. Say hello to Hannah Wicklund and Skinny Knowledge. Say goodbye to Geordie Walker, Shane McGowan, Myles Goodwyn, Denny Laine.

Although Light My Fire was the spark that set the career of the then-struggling Doors alight, Jim Morrison, irked by it not being one of his songs, thought it was throwaway.

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include His Lordship, The Gems, Black Smoke Trigger, Lucifer, Sons Of Liberty, Gen & The Degenerates and more…

Saxon’s frontman on the new album, the band’s new guitarist, extraterrestrial life and what Saxon’s 2024 looks like.

New albums from Saxon, Magnum, Neil Youn, Jim Peterick, Till Lindemann, Sendelica, Steve Howe, Pink Fairies, Harp, Robby Krieger, Lucidvox, Classix Nouveaux and more. Reissues from Yes, Devin Townsend, Mott The Hoople, Jethro Tull, The Almighty, Be-Bop Deluxe, Glenn Hughes & Robin George and more. DVDs, films and books on The Darkness, Porcupine Tree, The Stranglers, Geddy Lee, David Bowie and more. Live reviews of Greta Van Fleet, The Almighty, Corey Taylor, Death Cult and more.

In a career that has taken him from prog flag carrier to pop superstardom, Peter Gabriel has produced music of depth and originality.

We preview tours by British Lion & Tony Moore and Ashley McBryde. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Rock-loving comedian Bill Bailey picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

