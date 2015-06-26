Bach: Rock's not business to me – it's an adventure

Sebastian Bach believes his humility is what makes him a hit with music fans – even those who aren’t into his work.

The former Skid Row frontman says he never thought he’d make it as a rock star, believing that title was exclusively for icons such as AC/DC and Van Halen.

Bach tells The Portland Mercury: “I don’t take this too seriously. When I got into rock’n’roll, I never thought I would make it, because I thought that only gods could be rock stars.

“So I do everything with a smile, like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ And I think people feel that, that I’m a real fan of rock’n’roll. It’s not a business to me – it’s an adventure.”

The singer adds he still feels like the kid who used to jump around his bedroom pretending a tennis racket was a guitar.

He says: “Heavy metal and hard rock is something I feel in my blood, and it makes me move around, and fucking jump — it gets me fired up. I think it goes back to when I was a little kid.

“Me and my friends, our favourite thing to do was to get tennis rackets and put on whatever’s popular at the time — Boston, Cheap Trick, Kiss — and we would do jumps off the bed and fucking do all these rock moves. And that’s what I do for a living. I still play a mean tennis racket.”

Bach’s solo band is on a US tour ahead of some European dates, including support slots with Judas Priest. He recently compared Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan to estranged Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, saying: “I haven’t given that guy any reason to dislike me in 19 years.”

