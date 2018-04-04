Babymetal to release graphic novel this autumn

Babymetal have revealed they’ll release a graphic novel later this year.

It’s titled Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal and it’ll be published on October 16 via Z2 Comics. It was written by The Prophet Of The Fox God along with artist Greg Chomichuk.

A statement on the 144-page book reads: “Discover the myth of the worldwide music sensation Babymetal.

“Tasked with defeating the forces of darkness and division, the metal spirits must travel through a variety of eras of time, assuming different forms and identities.

“What we are seeing is not the Babymetal of the present. It's the original story based on Babymetal you've never heard before. The long-hidden metal spirit's apocrypha of the Metal Resistance will emerge.”

Earlier this week, Babymetal released a cryptic video to mark the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII.

The trio have tour dates in the US and Europe planned over the coming months, including a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Babymetal 2018 tour dates

May 08: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX

May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

May 13: Houston Retention Music Center, TX

May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria

Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK