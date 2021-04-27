Babymetal join NFT goldrush with limited edition set of $100 trading cards

You might still be asking yourself what the hell an NFT is, but the music industry has gone all-in, and Babymetal are the latest act to clamber aboard the money-spinning blockchain bandwagon.

Babymetal have announced a limited edition set of NFT trading cards, which will be available for just 72 hours, starting at 4pm UK time on May 6. The cards will be limited to 1000 sets, with each ten-card set set retailing at $100. Each set will be individually numbered and "minted" in order order, with the first order placed allocated the hallowed "1 of 1000" designation.

According to a statement released by the band, the ten cards represent "all ten episodes of the Metal Resistance - the ten chapters of the band that have unfolded since their inception a decade ago."

These ten chapters are also explored in 10 Babymetal Years, the band's recent career-charting compilation, a gold vinyl edition of which will accompany each set of trading cards. That's an actual vinyl record, not an NFT.

Investors and fans alike will be able to purchase the trading cards from babymetal.cards using good old-fashioned real world money (via PayPal), although they will be required to register an account with The Worldwide Asset eXchange™, a trading platform that's previously facilitated the sale of NFT trading cards from Major League Baseball, Garbage Pail Kids, and Korean boy band A.C.E.

Where will this end? Perhaps only the Fox God knows. Christ knows we don't.