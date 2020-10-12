Babymetal fans can buy TEN versions of their new 10 Babymetal Years compilation

As has been noted time and again, Babymetal have a wonderfully devoted fanbase for their kawaii metal. Said fanbase best start saving their pennies/yen, because the Fox God’s favourite band are about to release no fewer than ten variants of their upcoming 10th anniversary celebration compilation 10 Babymetal Years.

Never a band to do things by halves, Babymetal have a plethora of ‘special projects’ in the offing to mark their remarkable first decade, some of which, we are duty-bound to reveal, only the Fox Gods knows. But what we mere mortals do now know, thanks to a new posting on the band’s social media channels is that there’s a veritable tsunami of Babymetal product coming on December 23.

🔥BABYMETAL結成10周年「10 BABYMETAL YEARS」始動🔥BEST ALBUM『10 BABYMETAL YEARS』12/23 発売!#10BABYMETALYEARS と共に記念すべき10周年をお祝いしよう！👉https://t.co/IXlh8tAUFV#10BMY #BABYMETAL pic.twitter.com/LOnMhC3M34October 10, 2020

Here’s the scoop on the new ‘best of’ album, straight from the fox’s mouth:

10 Babymetal Years is, naturally, going to be made available as a standard, basic CD version. But then matters get increasingly interesting with the numbered variants. Pay attention, this is important. So from the tops, there’s added content as follows…

2: a Blu-Ray of videos

3: 10 pieces of artwork that can be used as a cover

4: a poster and a Blu-Ray featuring performance footage of fan-chosen songs

5: battle cards, a battle CD, and battlefield.

6: a flag, two Blu-Rays featuring interviews and live footage, and a photo book

7, 8 and 9: special SUMETAL, MOAMETAL and KOBAMETAL editions!

“[Each] features a selection of their personal 10 best songs. In order to obtain this very special version which is not available for sale, one must first purchase any one of the initial limited version 1 – 6 which includes a randomly distributed PROPHET CARD. Each version contains 1 PROPHET CARD (PROPHET CARD S, M, or K) which has a unique serial number on it. Whichever card (PROPHET CARD S, M, or K) the purchaser received, he or she will have the privilege to obtain this very special version only if he or she correctly guesses what 10 songs were selected and the correct order.”

Still with us? Excellent. Here’s the new Babymetal video as a treat.

Babymetal released the live document Legend - Metal Galaxy, recorded over the group’s two shows at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Japan on January 25 and 26 – on September 9.