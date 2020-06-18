Babymetal announce Metal Galaxy live release

Babymetal have announced that they’ll release a new live package later this year.

Titled Legend - Metal Galaxy, it was recorded over the group’s two shows at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Japan on January 25 and 26 – and it’ll be released on September 9 on Blu-ray, DVD and CD.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases will include a total of 24 tracks which will be split into two performances: World Of Light and World Of Darkness.

Along with the standard edition, Legend - Metal Galaxy will also launch as The One limited edition. It’ll include a 64-page booklet titled Apocalypse and also feature interviews with Babymetal.

Last month, Metal Hammer listed the 50 greatest metal bands of all time as voted for by magazine reader – and Babymetal were placed the top 10.

Reacting to the news, Su-Metal said: “I honestly can’t believe it, especially ‘of all time!’ It’s truly an honour to hear that people regard Babymetal in that way and it gives me more strength to do what I love. Thank you so much for the love and support!”

Babymetal: Legend - Metal Galaxy Blu-ray/DVD

Day 1

1. FUTURE METAL

2. DA DA DANCE (feat. Tak Matsumoto)

3. Elevator Girl

4. Shanti Shanti Shanti

5. Oh! MAJINAI (feat. Joakim Broden)

6. ヤバッ!

7. Brand New Day (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

8. ギミチョコ! !

9. メギツネ

10. Night Night Burn!

11. THE ONE

12. Road of Resistance

Day 2

1. IN THE NAME OF

2. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

3. PA PA YA!! (feat. F.HERO)

4. KARATE

5. Kagerou

6. BxMxC

7. シンコペーション

8. ヘドバンギャー! !

9. Starlight

10. Shine

11. Arkadia

12.イジメ、ダメ、ゼッタイ