B.B. King family announce public farewell

B.B. King fans are to be given the opportunity to pay their respects at a public viewing before his funeral, his family have announced.

The 89-year-old icon died last week after an illness. His legacy was hailed by artists and statesmen across the world.

King’s body will be laid in state at Las Vegas’ Palm South Jones Mortuary on Friday (May 22). Members of the public will be able to visit between 3pm and 7pm.

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday morning, with a public ceremony to follow at 11am.

He’s to be buried in the grounds of the B.B. King Museum And Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi, near his birthplace of Berclair.