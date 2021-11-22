Axl Rose thanks fans for their support and sympathy after the death of his cat, Dexy

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has extended his thanks to fans for their messages of support and sympathy as he comes to terms with the recent death of his cat, Dexy.

On November 17, the singer broke the news of 14-year-old Dexter Maranello Rose’s passing by posting a photo of his beloved pet on Twitter beneath the words ‘In loving memory’.

Following an outpouring of love and support from his 1.2 million followers, many of who shared memories of their own losses, the singer was moved to return to the social media platform on November 20 to offer his thanks to those offering condolences and sympathy,

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words n' support w/Dexy's passing, it means a lot,” wrote Rose. “N' thank you to all the animal lovers who shared their stories of losing a friend/family member. Good friends r hard to find n' we're all lucky when we find them (or they find us!)"

Last month, after wrapping Guns N’ Roses’ We're F'N Back tour in Hollywood, Florida, the singer saluted loyal fans who turned out in what he described as stressful times."

"Again huge thanks to everyone who came out to the shows," Axl tweeted. "A special thanks for everyone for working with us to protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of our crew and the venue's crews following our COVID protocol. These are stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation and participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted."



The band's next scheduled shows are in Europe next summer.