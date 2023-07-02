Watch Axl Rose take a tumble during Guns N' Roses show in London's Hyde Park

A Guns N' Roses tour wouldn't be a Guns N' Roses tour without the occasional mishap, and while the days of late arrivals and audience riots might be long behind them, the band are still capable of producing moments of unscripted magic.

This weekend it was Axl Rose's turn, as Guns N' Roses played the latest British Summer Time show in London's Hyde Park. During the second song of the set, Use Your Illusion I's Bad Obsession, Axl took a tumble while stepping backwards towards the drum riser, but swiftly rebounded to his feet uninjured, and carried on with the song.

"Me and my mate starting pissing ourselves laughing when Axl fell over," commented YouTuber ukilledmydog. "Was so glad he just laughed it off and made a joke about it after the song. He was in such a good mood last night."

Meanwhile, some commenters drew comparisons between Axl and US President Joe Biden, who took a tumble during an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado last month.

"When's he running for US president?" asked Addy_Butt_Plugg, while jackslacker4180 described the moment as, "A very uncoordinated Joe Bidenesque performance."

For their part, the band posted a message on social media after the show that neglected to mention the fall. "London! You really F'N' rocked with us in Hyde Park," it said. "Thank you, Gunners!"

The next show on Guns N' Roses' world tour is at the Deutsch Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 3.

