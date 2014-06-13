Axl guests in World Cup ad

Guns n'Roses mainman Axl Rose makes a cameo appearance in Budweiser's World Cup advert, which sees footballers acting as rock stars.

Entitled The Greatest Show On Earth, the two-minute promo features international players Samuel Eto’o, Gary Cahill and Hulk miming to a version of Paradise City – with the chorus lyric changed to “Take me down to the paradise city where the grass is green and the ball is queen.”

Rose is seen towards the end, cheering on the band and saluting them with a bottle of beer after catching a guitar pick thrown by Hulk.

Last week Craig Duswalt, who looked after Rose’s affairs during GnR’s Use Your Illusion era, claimed a classic lineup reunion could be as little as two years away after Duff McKagan started appearing with the current band.

Budweiser World Cup advert