Axel Rudi Pell issues King Of Fools lyric video

By News  

Hear track lifted from German guitar hero's upcoming album Game Of Sins

Axel Rudi Pell has released a lyric video for his single The King Of Fools.

It’s taken from the German guitarist’s upcoming album Game Of Sins, to be released on January 22 via SPV/Steamhammer.

The King Of Fools is out on digital formats now.

AXEL RUDI PELL GAME OF SINS TRACKLIST

  1. Lenta Fortuna (Intro)
  2. Fire
  3. Sons In The Night
  4. Game Of Sins
  5. Falling Star
  6. Lost In Love
  7. The King Of Fools
  8. Till The World Says Goodbye
  9. Breaking The Rules
  10. Forever Free
  11. DigiPak Bonus Track: All Along The Watchtower