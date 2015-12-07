Axel Rudi Pell issues King Of Fools lyric video

Axel Rudi Pell has released a lyric video for his single The King Of Fools.
It’s taken from the German guitarist’s upcoming album Game Of Sins, to be released on January 22 via SPV/Steamhammer.
The King Of Fools is out on digital formats now.
AXEL RUDI PELL GAME OF SINS TRACKLIST
- Lenta Fortuna (Intro)
- Fire
- Sons In The Night
- Game Of Sins
- Falling Star
- Lost In Love
- The King Of Fools
- Till The World Says Goodbye
- Breaking The Rules
- Forever Free
- DigiPak Bonus Track: All Along The Watchtower