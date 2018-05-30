AxCx guitarist Josh Martin dead at 45

Former Anal Cunt guitarist Josh Martin has died at the age of 45 after falling from an escalator, according to reports.

The accident happened at the Providence Place Mall on Monday evening, with local news channel WPRI reporting that a man – later named as Martin by Vanyaland – fell from the upper level, suffering severe head trauma.

The channel report that a witness said Martin was “clowning around and riding the rail of the escalator” before he fell backwards, hitting his head on a table.

Providence Police Department’s Major David Lapatin says: “Rescue found him on the floor of the food court. They went down there and transported him to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short short time after that.”

Police are reviewing surveillance footage, although it’s thought Martin’s death was completely accidental.

Martin was with Anal Cunt between 1996-2001. He returned to the band in 2006 until the death of vocalist Seth Putnam in 2011.

Photo by Eric B. on Flickr. Licensed via Creative Commons.