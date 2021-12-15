Avril Lavigne plans Sk8er Boi film to “take it to the next level”, whatever that means

Avril Lavigne’s iconic pop-punk anthem Sk8er Boi turns 20 in 2022, and the Canadian singer/songwriter has big plans to mark the song’s 20th anniversary, specifically, plans to turn the song into a film.

Speaking on the She Is The Voice podcast, Lavigne says, “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play [Sk8er Boi] on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

Recapping the song’s theme for anyone unfamiliar with the pop-punk nugget, Lavigne explains, “The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like, she’s too cool for him, but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Lavigne has recently returned to her pop-punk roots, collaborating with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker on new single Bite Me: according to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”



The singer’s forthcoming seventh album, due early in 2022, is also set to features collaborations with Willow Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, and blackbear. Lavigne says the album will be "fast… fun… pure rock'n'roll from front to back."