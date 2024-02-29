“I think fans are going to be blown away”: Avenged Sevenfold release virtual-reality concert Looking Inside

Avenged Sevenfold have released a new virtual-reality concert called Looking Inside.

The 26-minute performance was developed with VR company Amaze VR and depicts the California metal band – vocalist M. Shadows, guitarists Zacky Vengeance and Synyster Gates, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman – performing such songs as Hail To The King and Nobody in digital landscapes.

The concert came out today (February 29) and can be downloaded via the Amaze VR app on the Apple App Store and Meta Quest for $12.99 (£10.26).

Lead singer Shadows says of the concert: “Being able to combine the best aspects of what a live show and technology offers is what excites us the most about our VR concert, and what we’ve created with the two is pretty compelling. Lots of our fans already know the intricacies of our performances, but I think they’re going to be blown away when they can get closer than ever before.”

The CEO and cofounder of Amaze VR, Steve Lee, adds: “We’re giving Avenged Sevenfold fans a perfect moment frozen in time.

“Our technology allows app goers to preserve and experience the highest quality and detailed performance over and over again. We knew that Avenged Sevenfold was the perfect choice to debut our rock genre, they are constantly challenging the norm, experimenting with new technology, all to prioritize connecting with their fans.”

Part of the Looking Inside concert – a performance of Mattel, from last year’s Life Is But A Dream… – will be available to view for VIP pass holders during Avenged’s upcoming US tour, in what marketing materials describe as a “VIP lounge”.

Avenged will start their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour in Brooklyn, New York, on March 6 and finish in Newark, New Jersey, on March 31. The band will play a show in Jakarta, Indonesia, in May before touring European arenas and festivals in the summer.

The full list of dates is available below and tickets are available now.

Mar 6: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 7: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Mar 9: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Mar 11: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Mar 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Mar 15: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Mar 16: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Mar 18: Moline Vibrant Arena At The Mark, IL

Mar 19: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Mar 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 23: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Mar 25: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Mar 26: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 28: Knoxville Thompson–Boling Arena, TN

Mar 29: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Mar 31: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

May 25: Jakarta Jota Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia

Jun 5: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 7: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 9: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Donington Download festival, UK

Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Dortmund Wastfalenhallen, Germany

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 26–29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 27: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Lisboa Evil Live festival, Portugal