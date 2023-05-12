Avenged Sevenfold's new single We Love You is a wild genre-clashing cosmic ride

When most bands say they have pushed the boundaries or experimented someway on a new release, the end results are rarely all that far away from their usual sound, and are definitely never that wild or unexpected.

Avenged Sevenfold however, have most certainly ventured outside the box on new single We Love You, landing themselves in possibly another universe or dimension. Yeah...it's pretty out there.

The new offering follows on from the previously-released Nobody, lifted from their long-awaited eighth album Life Is But A Dream, and fuses together everything from techno to trash metal and prog.

Reminiscent of the sprawling prog efforts of Mr.Bungle, the track frequently changes its gears, leaping from one section to the next on a rugged yet mind-blowing ride, proving that the band have definitely delivered on their lofty promises.

Previously, Avenged revealed that the follow-up to 2016's The Stage was inspired by the work of French philosopher and writer Albert Camus (La Peste, L'Étranger), with its lyrics reflecting themes of existentialism and absurdism, and that it was written following the band's exploration into psychedelic drugs.

When discussing the new album, frontman M Shadows declared that its "got a bunch of flavours and colours, we don’t stay too long anywhere, it’s kind of in and out. It’s a different mind-set, completely reworked from what we think of as records and how they should be made."

Life Is But A Dream is scheduled for release on June 2. Listen to the bold new single We Love You below: