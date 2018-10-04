Australian prog trio The Omnific stream new track Erin

Instrumental Australian prog trio The Omnific have streamed a new song, Erin, which you can hear below.

"The inspiration for Erin came from being admitted to hospital and needing a creative outlet to cope with the stress and boredom," bassist Toby Peterson-Stewart, who also produced the track, told Prog. "The story is entirely interpretive as the music can represent a variety of aspects in life. We were very lucky and stoked also to have Forrester Savell mix this track - he has worked on some of our collective favourite records of all time, so this was so awesome - and we think he brought something really special out of the track.”

The band, who feature two bass players and a drummer, will tour Australia with Osaka Punch in November. They will play:

Melbourne The Evelyn - November 10

Brisbane The Zoo - 16

Maroochydore Solbar - 17