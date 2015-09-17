Atreyu stream Long Live in full

Atreyu have made their comeback album Long Live available to stream in full.

Their first release since 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned is out tomorrow (September 18) and they’ve made all 13 tracks available. Also included is a track-by-track commentary from the band.

Alex Varkatzas says of the title track: “It’s basically about our recommitment to music, our brotherhood and getting the band re-energised.

“On a broader spectrum it’s about a commitment and passion for something that drives you.”

Guitarist Dan Jacobs said earlier this month that the band needed their three-year hiatus to refocus, as the integrity of their music was at risk.

They’re currently on tour across North America.

Long Live tracklist