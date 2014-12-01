Atreyu confirm 1st UK comeback show

Atreyu have confirmed their first UK show since ending their three-year hiatus.

Brandon Saller and co will play the Underworld in London on April 29 next year. It’s likely their comeback album will be launched around the same time.

The band began hinting at a return to action in June, before launching new track So Others May Live in September, then signing an album deal last month.

Saller recently said of the material written for their sixth record: “It’s blistering. It’s a total reincarnation of my band. It’s as heavy as can be and aggressive as can be – definitely a punch in the face for heavy music in general.”

Tickets for Atreyu’s London show go on general sale via Live Nation at 10am on Friday (December 5) with a pre-sale 24 hours earlier.