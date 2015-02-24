Atreyu complete work on album no.6

Atreyu have finished recording their sixth studio album, drummer and vocalist Brandon Saller has confirmed.

And he reveals that the organic process behind the studio sessions reignited a youthful spark within the band.

The US metalcore act went on hiatus in 2011 and reformed last year. The follow-up to 2009’s Congregation of the Damned is now being mixed before it sees an autumn release, although singles and other “titbits” are set to arise over summer.

He tells Music Feeds: “I feel like we have too much of a history to not embrace the fact that we have been around, which we’re very lucky for. There’s no real agenda other than make music we love and have fun. Music had turned into such a business and such a daily grind.

“These shows we’ve played so far, since we’ve been back, feel like they did when we were 17 years old, which is how it should be. We’re just kind of embracing that whole feeling and just doing things that are fun.”

The album will also see frontman Alex Varkatzas drop his melodic vocals in favour of a more aggressive approach to singing.

Saller explains: “We did Lead Sails Paper Anchor and it sold a lot and it opened our band up to radio. But I think everyone loves their comfort zone and everyone just loves what they do, and it was kind of like, ‘I just want to get there and be fucking pissed and go apeshit.’ We’re very much just shooting from the hip with this record, and whatever came out first is what we did. Alex is fucking as brutal as ever.

“He was like, ‘I just want to fucking come out and rip people’s heads off’. He’s doing a lot of different stuff on the new record – different shit he’s never done before. It’s fucking awesome.”

In September last year, they made a new track, So Others May Live, available to download for free on their website. Atreyu will play at the Underworld in London on April 29.