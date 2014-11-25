At The Gates unleash Heroes And Tombs

Swedish death metallers At The Gates have unveiled this new animated video for Heroes And Tombs, taken from their comeback album At War With Reality (out now on Century Media).

The bleak video was created by Costin Chioreanu who designed the artwork for At War With Reality.

At The Gates’ frontman Tomas Lindberg says of the video: “To have Costin work on one of our songs this way has been very rewarding. It’s like the next step of the album artwork, and basically more than I could have ever hoped for.”

He adds: “Costin paints up a fevered and dark nightmare world that complements the lyrics and music up to the point of perfection. Now I just have to go convince him to do a full length movie for the whole album…”

At The Gates are off on tour next month with Triptykon, Morbus Chron and Code Orange. Dates below:

4th December: London, Forum 5th December: Manchester, Academy 2 6th December: Glasgow, Garage 7th December: Birmingham, The Oobleck 8th December: Cardiff, The Globe