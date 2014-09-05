Trending

At The Gates detail War work

By Metal Hammer  

View teaser and tracklist for first album in 19 years

At The Gates have launched a teaser video and revealed the tracklist for upcoming album At War With Reality.

The band recently unveiled the cover artwork for their first studio outing in 19 years, following on from 1995’s Slaughter Of The Soul.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg tells Decibel: “We could easily go out and continue touring the old stuff for quite a while, but this is us putting ourselves on the line here. And we do that because we feel we need to do it. This material is too strong to say ‘no’ to.”

At War With Reality is launched on October 27 via Century Media. At The Gates tour the UK with Triptykon and Morbus Chron in December:

Dec 04: London Forum

Dec 05: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 06: Glasgow Garage

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy

Dec 08: Cardiff Solus

Tracklist

  1. El Altar Del Dios Desconocido

  2. Death And The Labyrinth

  3. At War With Reality

  4. The Circular Ruins

  5. Heroes And Tombs

  6. The Conspiracy Of The Blind

  7. Order From Chaos

  8. The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)

  9. The Head Of The Hydra

  10. City Of Mirrors

  11. Eater Of Gods

  12. Upon Pillars Of Dust

  13. The Night Eternal