A monstrous extreme metal feast is coming our way this winter.

Reunited melodic death metal legends At The Gates will play a batch of UK dates, with support coming from Tom G Warrior’s doomy beasts Triptykon and progressive death metal heavyweights, Morbus Chron! What. A. Bill!

Catch it on the following dates:

Dec 4 London Forum

Dec 5 Manchester Academy 2

Dec 6 Glasgow Garage

Dec 7 Birmingham Academy

Dec 8 Cardiff Solus