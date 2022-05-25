At last! Poison's Bret Michaels has released his patented bandana folding tutorial

Poison singer Bret Michaels has taken a break from preparing for this summer's stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett to release a bandana folding tutorial.

In an Instagram post (opens in new tab), Michaels shares the "official Bret Michaels bandana folding tutorial" with Poison and bandana fans for the "first time ever," clearly hoping to gain some traction as an influencer in the lucrative bandana folding community.

Taking viewers through the "patented Bret Michaels diamond fold", the hair metal icon promises that his technique will fit "any size head", before instructing followers to "go rock the world."

Such is Michaels' attachment to his bandana that in 2012, when the singer suffered a brain haemorrhage, he kept a bandana on his head during his hospital stay.

"It’s like superman without the cape. I said, ‘If I’m going out, I wanna go out rocking,'” Michaels told the Oprah Winfrey show the same year. “Leave the boots on [and] some form of a bandana… not that hospital gown."

The following year, in a video interview with People Magazine (opens in new tab), Michaels admitted to having an extensive collection of the popular kerchiefs. "I don't have an exact count," said the rocker, "but I'm going to say at least a thousand different bandanas."

The stadium tour kicks off at the Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, on June 16. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Stadium Tour 2022

Jun 16: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV