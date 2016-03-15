Asking Alexandria stream Here I Am

Asking Alexandria have streamed their track Here I Am, taken from upcoming album The Black.

The band’s first record with new frontman Denis Stoff will be released on March 25 via Sumerian Records, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Guitarist Ben Bruce recently told Metal Hammer: “We went through a lot of bullshit last year, and our fans have been incredibly loyal and patient, so we went in and tried to make the best album that we could make.

“We spent a long time getting it right, and I truly believe, 100%, that this is our best album.”

Asking Alexandria appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August. They’ve just announced two warm-up shows:

Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms

Aug 16: London Koko

Aug 26: Reading festival

Aug 27: Leeds festival