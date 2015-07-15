Asking Alexandria Stoff in collab release dispute

Forever In Combat have defied a record company order not to release a track featuring Asking Alexandria frontman Denis Stoff.

They recorded Lucid Dreams in 2013 and paid Stoff, who was then with Down & Dirty, to add guest vocals.

His band later signed with Sumerian Records – and the German metalcore outfit say the label wants to prevent the release of Lucid Dreams.

But Forever In Combat say: “Fuck it, whatever anyone says we have the right to release this song, and we will. We are not letting higher powers manipulate and push us around.

“The transaction was made in October 2013, when Denis was in Down & Dirty. He had told us that they had not been signed yet. They were announced as a Sumerian band in December 2014 – months after the deal was sealed.

“We have no idea as to why they requested us to not release the song. It would have been understandable if they would issue a refund of the amount we paid Denis back then, but they have no intention of doing that.”

Stoff joined AA in May after Danny Worsnop left to concentrate full-time on We Are Harlot.