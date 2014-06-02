Arthur Brown launches Unknown video

Arthur Brown makes full use of his "pychosonic" helmet in the video for his latest track Unknown.

He debuted the sound-creating headgear at Hard Rock Hell last year, explaining: “It won’t just trigger sounds that are preset – it will create sounds in real time. Then it will develop to include body energies; next will come the energy of feeling, then the sexual energies will be accessed.

“After that, the energies of the spirit and soul will become instigators of sound – and the whole human being will be used.”

Unknown is taken from upcoming album Zim Zam Zim, which is described as “a genre spanning, time travelling, world bending, heavy grooving and massively eclectic collection of songs.” It’s set for release on July 28.

Arthur Brown: Unknown