Armored Saint detail Win Hands Down

Armored Saint have given more details about their upcoming seventh album.

Win Hands Down will be released on June 1 via Metal Blade Records – an album described as “a vintage crush of classic power propelled by a cathartic blast of life in 2015.”

The nine-track recording is the follow-up to 2010’s La Raza.

Frontman and former Anthrax vocalist John Bush previously said: “We all dug deep to deliver something special. If we weren’t going to, we shouldn’t have bothered. I’m glad we did.”

The band will tour the US in May with Saxon and return to the UK for a show at London’s Elecrtic Ballroom on August 6 ahead of their appearance at Bloodstock the following day.

Win Hands Down tracklist