Armored Saint win with 7th album

Armored Saint will release their seventh album, Win Hands Down, on June 1 via Metal Blade Records, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2010’s La Raza sees John Bush, Joey Vera and co aiming for an epic rock sound as they gear up for a US tour with Saxon.

Former Anthrax frontman Bush says: “When we began talking about a new record I told Joey to pretend we were a really huge band and we could do anything we wanted. That was the mindset we should have from writing to production.

“What came out was Win Hands Down – we all dug deep to deliver something special. If we weren’t going to, we shouldn’t have bothered. I’m glad we did.”

Bush last month admitted he’d been saddened over a communication breakdown with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante following his last stint with the band, saying: “Things got kind of weird. Maybe he doesn’t want to talk or something.”