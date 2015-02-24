Bush sad over lost Anthrax contact

Former Anthrax frontman John Bush says he’s saddened that he’s lost contact with drummer Charlie Benante.

He remains in touch with guitarist Scott Ian, but hasn’t spoken to Benante in several years – even though he says they used to be very close.

He fronted Anthrax from 1992 to 2005 then left when they attempted to regroup with classic-era frontman Joey Belladonna. When that failed they hired Dan Nelson but dismissed him in 2009. Bush returned to fill the gap until Belladonna’s permanent return in 2010.

Bush tells Lucas H Gordon: “I haven’t talked to Charlie in probably a couple of years, which is a little sad because I was close with him.

“But things got kind of weird. Maybe he doesn’t want to talk or something. I’m cool – it’s all good on my end.”

He says of the thrash giants’ current activities: “I think everything that Anthrax is doing is the right thing for them. That’s fate, the way it worked out, and it’s all good. I’m happy and life is good.”

Bush returned to work with his band Armored Saint, who released sixth album La Raza in 2010. They tour the US with Saxon in May. Anthrax are currently recording their 11th album.