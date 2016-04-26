Armonite hail 'fantastic' team behind debut album

Armonite’s Paolo Fosso has hailed the “fantastic” team behind the band’s debut album.

The Sun Is New Each Day was composed by Fosso, with help from violinist Jacopo Bigi. It features guest appearances from Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and Dutch drummer Jasper Barendregt.

It was produced by Paul Reeve and mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios in London. The album is out now.

Fosso says: “Working with a team like this is fantastic. Everyone’s unique skills and talents added something special to the album and the final result is powerful.

“Life and people offer a boundless supply of inspiration. Channeling concepts without the support of lyrics might be hard, but it’s also very universal. These songs break down the language barriers becoming visceral and direct.”

Armonite The Sun Is New Each Day tracklist