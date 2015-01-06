Armageddon recruit singer Hamalainen

Armageddon have brought in Nightrage singer Antony Hamalainen to front the band on their upcoming US tour.

The group – led by former Arch Enemy guitarist Christopher Amott – parted company with singer Matt Hallquist last month, who left for “personal reasons.”

But their nine-date US jaunt in February will go ahead after Hamalainen – who has also worked with Nervosia and Meridian Dawn – was recruited in the short term at least.

Amott says: “We’re pleased to reveal that Antony Hamalainen will be joining us as vocalist on our US tour in February. Thank you Antony for keeping the metal alive.”

Armageddon release new album Captivity And Devourment on January 26 via Listenable Records.

