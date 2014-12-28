Armageddon singer leaves band

Armageddon – the band led by former Arch Enemy guitarist Christopher Amott – has announced that singer Matt Hallquist has left the group.

Remaining in the lineup with Arnott are guitarist Joey Concepcion, bassist Sara Claudius and drummer Marton Veress.

The news comes as the Swedish metal outfit are preparing to release their fourth album, Captivity & Devourment, on January 26 via Listenable Records.

Fans have been checking out the band’s first new material since 2003’s Three with the advance preview of tracks Thanatron, Locked In, and The Watcher.

The band said: “We have some unfortunate news. Due to personal reasons, our singer Matt Hallquist has been forced to step down from the role as lead vocalist in Armageddon. We thank Matt for his time and commitment to the band.

“This means we are once again searching for a singer. We are looking for a growler/screamer with great stage presence to tour with us starting next year. If interested, please send us samples of your singing and clear photos or videoclips of your performance.”

Armageddon will accept samples via their Facebook page or via email on armageddondust@gmail.com

Captivity & Devourment is currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles, including CD, CD and t-shirt and limited-edition red and orange vinyl pressings.