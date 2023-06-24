Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury 2023: Full setlist online now

Arctic Monkeys played 21 songs as they headlined Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Friday night.

The Sheffield band's set included four tracks from latest album The Car, but just one from 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Opening with Sculptures Of Anything Goes from The Car, Alex Turner and co then launched into a crowd-pleasing run of fan favourites – Brianstorm, Snap Out Of It, Don't Sit Down Cause I've Moved Your Chair, Crying Lightning, Teddy Picker, Cornerstone, Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?, and Arabella.

The setlist included just two tracks from the band's 2006 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. And fans had to wait for the 15th song of the night to hear an offering from that record, with Mardy Bum bringing an enthusiastic singalong.

The other debut album song that made the cut was 2005's UK number one single I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, which joined I Wanna Be Yours and R U Mine? in the encore.

Six tracks from 2013's brilliant AM were included in the setlist – Snap Out Of It, Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?, Arabella, Do I Wanna Know?, I Wanna Be Yours and R U Mine?

There had been fears that Glastonbury may need to find a last-minute replacement for Arctic Monkeys after the band pulled out of a gig in Ireland this week with frontman Turner suffering from laryngitis.

But festival co-organiser Eavis told the BBC this morning: Radio 2: "It was a little bit close there for a minute. We were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan. But no, thankfully, they're on."

Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023 setlist

Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Don't Sit Down Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Cornerstone

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Arabella

Four Out Of Five

Pretty Visitors

Fluorescent Adolescent

Perfect Sense

Do I Wanna Know?

Mardy Bum

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

505

Body Paint

Encore

I Wanna Be Yours

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

R U Mine?